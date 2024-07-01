Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Ludhiana, June 30
In a tragic accident near Kotla Shamshpur village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh National Highway in Samrala on Sunday morning, a biker driving a racing bike rammed his vehicle into an Activa scooter. The collision was so intense that the biker died on the spot and his racing bike also caught fire. A woman riding pillion on the Activa scooter also succumbed to injuries on the spot. Her son, who was driving scooter, suffered serious injuries in the accident.
Parminder Singh, a resident of Hedon, said today morning his son Sanpreet Singh (24), along with his wife Parminder Kaur (50), was heading towards Nagra village from Hedon on their Activa scooter. As his son was turning towards Samrala side from Kotla Shamshpur on the national highway, a biker coming from the Samrala side suddenly came and rammed his bike into his son’s scooter. He said his wife and the biker, whose negligence led to the death of his wife, died on the spot. The bike also caught fire. The deceased biker was identified as Vivek Chauhan, a resident of Sector 42-B, Chandigarh.
Tarlochan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samrala, said biker Vivek Chauhan, who also died in the mishap, was racing with a group of other bikers from Chandigarh. After the accident, other bikers didn’t stop to check their friend, he said. Rather they fled from the spot, he added. Since accident was caused by biker Vivek Chauhan, a case of negligent driving was registered against him and further investigation was launched in this connection, the DSP said.
Meanwhile, people of Kotla Shamshpur village located on the national highway also arrived at the spot. They alleged that every weekend, bikers drive their bikes at high speed. They usually drive at the speed of 150 km per hour, they said. The police need to take this lapse seriously to prevent such accidents in the future, they added.
