Bittu completes one month of campaigning in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 3
BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu completed one month of campaigning for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat today. Many local residents believe that this would go in the favour of the candidate, especially when others have just started their campaigns.
As per the daily programmes of Bittu, he attended approximately 12-15 official meetings and gatherings on a daily basis. Apart from this, he also attended marriage and bhog ceremonies and jagrans, among other community programmes. Amarjit Singh Tikka, a former BJP leader who left Captain Amarinder Singh, said, “One month is a good time to tab the voters. While others have just started, Bittu has already reached the masses. On top of it, he remains the sitting MP and is familiar with the pulse of the masses and voters here.”
Bittu was declared the BJP candidate from Ludhiana on March 26. He arrived in Ludhiana on April 2 and began his campaign on April 3.
He said,” I have started taking a very light but nutritious diet to remain fit, as the extreme summers ahead will be challenging. I start with poha or porridge for breakfast and carry my lunch wherever I go. Whenever I get time or am in between trips, I prefer to have home-cooked food. I consume limited tea and coffee in my routine. My dinners are always at home, although it can be late sometimes.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi
Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’