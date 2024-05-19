Bittu faces angry residents at Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

Ghalib Kalan witnessed protest and slogans were raised as soon as the villagers came to know about the visit of the BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The village has been a strong hold of former Congress leader Gurcharan Singh Ghalib. Police personnel were on toes as farmers started gathering in the village to oppose Bittu.

The farmer unions including Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) and BKU (Ugrahan) leaders raised slogans against Bittu and termed him to be ‘enemy’ of the farmers.

Women farmers too gathered in huge numbers to oppose Bittu’s visit to the village. The police were seen pacifying the farmers but they refused to budge. Speakers on tractors were used to blare out messages in protest of Bittu’s visit following which farmers were gathered.

Meanwhile, Ravneet Bittu, the BJP candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, claimed to have received significant support from the people while campaigning in different areas of the Jagraon Assembly constituency.

During his visit, Bittu reached Shri Krishna Gaushala, where he served feed to the cows. He said serving the cows fills a void in his life and he pledged to raise the issue of cow protection and service in Parliament if elected for the fourth term.

Kamaljit Kaur held a meeting in Ghalib Kalan, followed by a door-to-door campaign in Jagraon with district president Colonel Inderpal Singh, Sunny Malhotra, Sukhjinder Singh, Mintu Kotla and Karan Ghalib. Other attendees included Ajmer Singh, Major Singh Detwal, Ankush Dheer MC, Raja Verma, Ajmer Singh Ghalib, Jagwinder Singh Pradhan Gurdwara Sahib, Rashi Agarwal, Ankit Bansal, Gaurav Khular, Ashwini Lala, Vishal MC, Bhupinder Singh, Krishna, Rahul Sharma and Sanjeev.

Addressing the issue of farmers’ protest, Bittu said the protesters were not real farmers but politically-motivated leaders. He emphasised the upcoming third Modi government would make farmer-friendly decisions and promised to advocate for loan waivers and other benefits for them. He questioned the whereabouts of leaders like Raja Warring and Pappi during the farmers’ movement, highlighting his own dedication of sitting in Delhi through all weather conditions.

