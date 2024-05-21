Ravneet Bittu has proved beyond doubt, once a traitor, always a traitor: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

Punjab Congress president and party candidate from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said today that BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu has proved him right, sooner than expected, that once a traitor is always a traitor. He also cautioned people against voting for AAP or the SAD as that will mean indirectly helping the BJP candidate.

Replying to a question about Bittu’s conversation with Simarjit Singh Bains that has gone viral, Warring said, he (Bittu) had also proved that he could “bite the hand that feeds him”.

He said BJP leaders must have realised soon that he could not be loyal to anyone. “If he can betray the Congress that gave him so much, he can betray the BJP also, which has nothing to offer him,” the Congress leader observed while remarking: “Both Bittu and the BJP will realise on June 4 that they had committed a mutually fatal mistake out of sheer opportunism.”

He pointed out that it was no secret that the Ludhiana AAP candidate was fielded with a sole purpose of helping Bittu to cut into Congress votes in urban areas while the SAD candidate had also been fielded with the same purpose for rural areas.

Warring while campaigning in the Gill constituency emphasised Congress’s substantial contributions to the state.

Senior Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu bolstered Warring’s campaign. He condemned BJP’s divisive policies to create fear among Hindu citizens. “Even during the tyrannical rule of Aurangzeb, when forced conversions and oppression were rampant, Hindus were not in danger due to the brave stand taken by the Sikh Gurus. The state will now remind the oppressive BJP government that its divisive agenda will not succeed here,” Ashu said.

Warring hits back at Bittu over baseless allegations

Warring today hit back at his BJP rival Ravneet Singh Bittu for levelling wild and baseless allegations against him which have no truth. Responding to Bittu’s allegations that he was named in any FIR over the tragic suicide by a family, Warring clarified that there was neither any complaint nor any case registered against him.

He said the case registered against his brother-in-law in this regard had been closed by the court and not by the government, after the family gave a statement that there was no involvement of his brother-in-law in the tragic incident.

“The complaint was against my brother-in- law who came out clean and you are unnecessarily dragging me in the matter,” Warring told Bittu while pointing out to him that “there may be many complaints against you and your kin also but that does not mean that I drag your name, the way you are doing”.

