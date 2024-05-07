Bittu neither patriot, nor nationalist, but opportunist: Warring

Ludhiana, May 6
Punjab Congress president and party’s candidate for Ludhiana parliamentary constituency Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today said the BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu was neither a patriot nor a nationalist, just an opportunist.
“Once a traitor, always a traitor,” he said, while adding, “If he can betray the Congress that gave him everything, he can betray the BJP also, which cannot give him anything”.
Addressing a series of public meetings here today, Warring said not to get carried away by Bittu’s false claims as he had joined the BJP after deserting the Congress only for his personal ambitions. Warring said, if Bittu was truly an honest person, a patriot, he would never have deserted the Congress.
“If for the ambition of a ministerial berth he can leave the party that picked him from the ground, tomorrow, he can repeat this act of betrayal with the BJP as well,” he added.
