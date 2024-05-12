Bittu opens Jagraon election office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

The BJP’s candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu inaugurated his election office in Jagraon today and addressed a public gathering. Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

Ravneet Bittu said the huge gathering is a proof that the BJP will win by a big margin. The people of Jagraon understand Punjab’s development is possible only with the BJP at the helm and that they stood for the policies of BJP, he added.

Speaking on the notice sent to him by the state government regarding the house rent, Bittu said the AAP government is deliberately whipping it up as part of a conspiracy. Bittu said if there is any attack on him or his family members then the state government will be responsible for it.

Bittu added the Congress and AAP are united, they play the drama of being apart but everyone knows that their leaders are like ghee-khichdi. He said the candidates of opposition parties are making personal attacks and that he will soon hold a press conference and make big revelations about Raja Warring.

Bittu added that PM Narendra Modi wants the standard of living of villagers to rise, and this would only be possible if BJP is brought back to power.

