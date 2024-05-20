Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Ludhiana, May 19
Ravneet Bittu, the BJP candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, addressed meetings in the city on Sunday. He was joined by Kailash Chaudhary, Union Minister, Kamal Sood from the RSS, and Dr Rama Ram, MP from Rajasthan.
In his address, Ravneet Bittu highlighted development works undertaken by the Central Government, stating that the progress made under PM Modi’s leadership in the past 10 years surpasses that of the previous 60 years.
Bittu emphasised that Ludhiana, being the largest city in Punjab and a hub for workers from across the country, deserves a Metro service. He pledged to take up this demand with PM Modi. Additionally, he advocated the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution. He urged voters not to be misled by the AAP and Congress, asking for votes in favour of the BJP to ensure the development of Punjab, especially Ludhiana.
Audio clip tampered with to mimic my voice: BJP leader
Ravneet Bittu said an audio clip making rounds on social media has been tampered with to mimic his voice. “While many people have recordings of my voice, misusing it and broadcasting it in the media is an attempt to tarnish my image. My lawyers are working on it and will soon lodge a complaint with the IT department against all groups or media channels that have circulated it,” he said.
