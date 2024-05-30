Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

The BJP candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, Ravneet Bittu, during his high-voltage poll campaign in various areas, today asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can restore the lost glory of Punjab. He said during his 10-year tenure as PM, Modi had taken the country to new heights.

“Just look at our road network, highways and railway stations – while the country is moving on the fast track of development, Punjab is unfortunately lagging behind. This election has given a chance to Punjabis to get together to ensure all 13 seats go to Narendra Modi. It will open new avenues for people of Punjab,” Bittu said, adding it was unfortunate that the country was moving forward and Punjab was going backwards. He cited the example of UP where Yogi Adityanath has made the state free of crime and gangsters. On the other hand, ‘jungle raj’ is prevalent in the state with gangsters having a free run. He said while unemployment was on the rise in Punjab, the youths are getting addicted to drugs. The curse of drugs has taken an alarming proportion, which needs to be dealt with an iron hand.

Pointing out that Punjab industry is migrating to other states, Bittu said, “Apart from UP, Gujarat and some other states, even our neighbouring Haryana has gone way ahead whereas Punjab owes a debt to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. It could be reversed and Punjab could well be on the path of progress if people support Modi’s idea of India and his thought of Viksit Bharat (all-inclusive development).”

Bittu said the BJP was getting a tremendous response in villages of Punjab. The state had tried all parties but successive governments had failed to address the problems of the state and only worked for their own betterment.

