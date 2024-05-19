Bittu targets Warring’s women’s safety claims

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

Ravneet Bittu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat today ridiculed PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for talking about women empowerment in front of the media while sitting with the ‘infamous’ Bains brothers.

Bittu said that Raja Warring had issued a vision paper of his party and it was shocking to see that he was in the company of Bains brothers and they were promising women empowerment to the people of Ludhiana. He said they all were enemies of ‘Nari Shakti’. Bittu said Raja Warring lost all moral rights to talk about women empowerment the day Bains brothers, facing rape and criminal cases, joined the Congress.

The BJP candidate added at least 28 cases were registered against Bains brothers and they are on bail either from the High Court or Supreme Court. He said local residents have not forgotten the Ludhiana rape case. The woman who was allegedly raped repeatedly was still running from pillar to post to get justice. He added women protesters were today looking for Raja Warring and Bains brothers, but police stopped them. Ludhiana women also wanted to meet Amrita Warring wife of Raja Warring on this issue.

Bittu said Bains brothers joined in Congress under the aegis of Rahul Gandhi. He said either Gandhi was not informed about the real character of Bains brothers or he espouses the same mindset.

Bittu said the AAP was not any different from Congress. He cited the case of Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal who was brutally assaulted by Bhibhav Kumar, personal secretary of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

