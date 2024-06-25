Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu was in city and had a brief meeting with traders and industrialists. About 300 members from different associations and industries had an interaction with the minister. It is expected that the BJP government, which has come to power for the third time, will definitely bring relief to the industry in several forms.

Ayush Aggarwal, general secretary, Punjab Pradesh Vyopar Mandal, said the foremost demand was the amendment in Section 43 B of the Income Tax Act.

He said prior to elections, when Nirmala Sitharaman came to Ludhiana, she had ensured that after coming to power, the amendment will further be amended for the industry or the clause will be abolished. “We briefed Bittu about the promise made by the Finance Minister and Bitttu ensured that it will brought to the notice of the Centre and something positive would be done,” said Aggarwal.

The industry also asked the minister to improve the power supply in the state. Many industrialists and traders also demanded relief in filing the GST returns. Jagmohan Singh Wadhawan, president, Tools and Machinery Association, said the deteriorating law and order condition was also discussed with the Minister and latter assured to take up the matter to provide a comfortable environment to the industry to work in Punjab.

Rajesh Gupta, president, Bagh Wali Gali Hosiery Association, said there was an urgent need for bringing industrial package to Punjab. “Like in Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, UP, industrial package should be given to the industry for further growth,” said Gupta.

