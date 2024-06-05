BJP, AAP local offices wear deserted look

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

While it was celebrations in the Congress camp, Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party offices today wore a deserted look. Even the houses of both the BJP and AAP leaders, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Ashok Prashar Pappi were lorn.

Ashok Parashar Pappi’s residence in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photos: Inderjeet Verma

“I am thankful to the voters of Ludhiana who expressed confidence in the BJP and voted for me. We are leading in five Assembly constituencies in the city but trailed in the rural constituencies. I am thankful to entire the BJP leadership, especially the BJP district team and party workers who left no stone unturned, and worked round-the-clock in this harsh weather. I will introspect about the reasons of loss and discuss with my party leadership,” said Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Parashar, however, refused to comment on the outcome. “People have given us support and we are thankful for the same,” he said.

Rohini, an ardent BJP supporter, said it is PM Modi who has given place to Lord Rama. “Our Ludhiana candidate might have lost but we will continue supporting the BJP,” she added. An AAP party worker said, regardless of the result, the state government will continue to work for the development and upliftment of the people.

