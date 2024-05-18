BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Ludhiana, May 17
Punjab Congress president and party candidate from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today said it was just a matter of less than a month when the farmers’ entire debt across the country will be waived off. Besides, he added, they will also get a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.
Continuing with his attack on his BJP rival Ravneet Singh Bittu, Warring regretted that Bittu “traded off a great political legacy for some small and petty benefits”.
Addressing a series of meetings in different villages of the Jagaraon assembly segment, Warring said that there will be legal guarantee on the MSP, which has been a long pending demand of the farmers on which both the BJP government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab have reneged.
He said when the BJP government withdrew three farm laws, Prime Minister Modi promised to fulfil all their demands, with the main demand being legal guarantee for the MSP. He said, even after three years, there is no legal guarantee.
