BJP councillors submit memo to MC chief

BJP leaders claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was discriminating against its councillors in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. BJP district president Rajneesh Dhiman led a delegation to submit a memorandum regarding this to Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, citing neglect and biased treatment towards the party’s councillors.

The councillors demanded a full complement of sanitation staff in their areas. They alleged that insufficient lighting in these wards had led to an increase in crime rate. They also alleged that roads in their wards were in a bad condition, with maintenance work being halted. While AAP MLAs expedited development projects in the wards, where their party councillors were elected.

The delegation urged Dachalwal to address these issues and ensure equal development across all wards.