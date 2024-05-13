BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress while addressing meetings organised by Deepak Dadwal in Dholewal mandal and Gaurav Arora in Haibowal mandal during his election campaigning.

Bittu said today that AAP needs to be reminded of big promises it made to the people of the state during the previous elections. “Where is one thousand rupees promised to our mothers and sisters,” he said. AAP did not fulfil its promises to the people but left the state on the path of poverty, he said.

“If we talk about the Congress, then it ruled the country for the longest time but it does not respect the sentiments of the people of the nation. On the contrary, the BJP went with the resolution of building the Ram temple and today, it is serving the people,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also got the privilege of opening the way for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Congress #Ravneet Bittu