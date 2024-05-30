Boost for Warring as BJP’s Tajpuri joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

In a further boost to Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s campaign in Ludhiana, BJP leader Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri joined the Congress.

He was inducted into the party by the Punjab in-charge of the party Devinder Yadav and Warring here today.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Tajpuri, who contested as a BJP candidate from Ludhiana South, was the runner-up who lost to the Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

Tajpuri belongs to a prominent political family of Ludhiana. His father Jagdev Singh Tajpuri was a cabinet minister in the Punjab Government.

Welcoming him to the party, Yadav said it would further boost party’s prospects in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency and increase the victory margin.

