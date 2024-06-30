Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 29

The industry often reels under the shortage of labour in the months of April, May and June. Though businessmen have raised the issue many times in the past, very little is done to address it by the authorities concerned, which has a negative impact on productivity. Many industries have begun implementing workable strategies to reduce the labour intensity of their operations as they recognise that the issue of labour scarcity will only get worse in the future. For instance, several industries use advance automotion assistance. Robots are doing the needful in place of manual labour.

A labourer works on a machine. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan/File

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), said we have gradually shifted to robotic manufacturing. “We had a severe welder shortage and we opted for robots to fill the void. We received a return on the investment in around five years. The cost of robotic welding ranges from Rs 15 lakh to 20 lakh, but the productivity is much higher as compared to manual labour. An average worker costs about Rs 20,000 a month,” said Ahuja, who owns an auto-component manufacturing unit.

Industry suggestions Industry should start opting for 20 per cent of low-cost automation or advance automation

At least 20 per cent women workers should be roped in the industry

Industry should start hiring local labour and provide them training in the units

The interests of the labour should be taken care of. They should be provided food, proper working conditions.

Sandeep Jain, Executive Director, Monte Carlo, said we were not much-affected by the labour shortage issue. First of all, we have our own regular labour and they are provided with all kinds of incentives and given leaves turn wise. Secondly, when there is an overall shortage of labour in the industry, they plan productions accordingly.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, Managing Director, Avon Cycles, said the issue of labour shortage affects the industry for a couple of months. But when the labour is back, everything is normal. Pahwa added that the production in their unit gets affected when they do not get components from MSMEs due the shortage of labour, otherwise there has been no issues with labour. “We provide them everything they ask for, be it food, incentives, advance etc. Even during labour shortage in MSMEs, we plan and stock accordingly,” said Pahwa.

