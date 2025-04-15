Campus notes: Tribute paid to BR Ambedkar

CT University recently paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 134th birth anniversary. The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh as the Chief Guest, MLA Jagraon Sarabjeet Kaur Manuke, ADC Jagraon Kulpreet Singh, SDM Karandeep Singh and Chairman District Planning Board Sharanpal Singh. Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh also launched a booklet outlining welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Minority Groups, reinforcing the government’s commitment to social responsibility and inclusivity. In his address, Hardeep Singh praised Dr Ambedkar’s tireless efforts in shaping India’s future and emphasised the importance of following his ideals. MLA Sarabjeet Kaur Manuke acknowledged Dr Ambedkar’s impactful journey, and her presence at the event underscored the significance of his legacy. University leadership, including Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh and Director of Student Welfare Er Davinder Singh, attended the event alongside other esteemed guests.

Grow & Glow Session at school

An orientation session titled “Grow & Glow” was conducted by Drishti School for the parents of foundational years to acquaint them with the school’s curriculum, rules and regulations. The session commenced with a welcome address. Sector Head Rupinder Grewal provided an overview of the school’s vision and values, followed by a detailed explanation of the curriculum. Parents were also briefed on important academic requirements, extra-curricular activities, school policies and procedures to ensure a comprehensive understanding of their child’s educational journey throughout the year.

Baisakhi Celebrations

The Indian Public Sr Sec School, Daba Lohara, extended heartfelt greetings on the joyous occasion of Baisakhi, a festival symbolising prosperity, gratitude and cultural pride. Baisakhi, celebrated primarily in Punjab and across India, marks the harvest of rabi crops, a time when farmers rejoice in the rewards of their hard work. During a special assembly, Chairman Surinderpal Garg highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the festival for the Sikh community, commemorating the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. The vibrant celebrations included traditional dances like Bhangra and Gidda, prayers at Gurudwaras, and shared festive meals. In addition, the school organised a series of creative competitions such as poem recitation, essay writing, and poster making to engage students in expressing their thoughts and creativity about this vibrant festival. On this auspicious occasion, Chairman Surinderpal Garg, Managing Director Sarita Garg, Director Gaurav Garg and Principal Bainath Naik urged students to embrace values of togetherness, peace, and gratitude.