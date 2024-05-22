Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

Ludhiana Lok Sabha prabhari and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said here today that the city received massive funds from the Centre in the past 10 years, keeping Ludhiana on a growth trajectory that would not have been possible had PM Narendra Modi not launched these schemes.

He said benefits of these schemes trickled down to lower rungs of the economy. “Huge funds were provided by the Centre for Ludhiana. New pucca houses were made and these were provided with electricity supply, bulbs and fans, free ration and LPG cylinder. Besides, public toilets and toilets in rural and urban households in Ludhiana were also provided for under various schemes,” Sampla said while addressing a press conference in the city.

The BJP also released a booklet underlining works undertaken in Ludhiana under BJP’s flagship schemes. Sampla, flanked by district president Rajneesh Dhiman, Ludhiana Lok Sabha convener Jatinder Mittal and co-convener Indar Iqbal Singh Atwal, said currently 45,116 farmers in Ludhiana were getting Rs 60,00 every year under the PM’s Kisan Samaan Nidhi scheme. BJP initiated schemes ensuring that 4,981 Soil Health Cards were provided. These helped farmers to get all information related to soil health, enhancing crop yield, he added.

