Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Ludhiana, May 21
Ludhiana Lok Sabha prabhari and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla said here today that the city received massive funds from the Centre in the past 10 years, keeping Ludhiana on a growth trajectory that would not have been possible had PM Narendra Modi not launched these schemes.
He said benefits of these schemes trickled down to lower rungs of the economy. “Huge funds were provided by the Centre for Ludhiana. New pucca houses were made and these were provided with electricity supply, bulbs and fans, free ration and LPG cylinder. Besides, public toilets and toilets in rural and urban households in Ludhiana were also provided for under various schemes,” Sampla said while addressing a press conference in the city.
The BJP also released a booklet underlining works undertaken in Ludhiana under BJP’s flagship schemes. Sampla, flanked by district president Rajneesh Dhiman, Ludhiana Lok Sabha convener Jatinder Mittal and co-convener Indar Iqbal Singh Atwal, said currently 45,116 farmers in Ludhiana were getting Rs 60,00 every year under the PM’s Kisan Samaan Nidhi scheme. BJP initiated schemes ensuring that 4,981 Soil Health Cards were provided. These helped farmers to get all information related to soil health, enhancing crop yield, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...