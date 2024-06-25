Christian community seeks action against US-based godman

Ludhiana, June 24
Albert Dua, representing the Christian community here, has written a complaint to the Commissioner of Police against a godman Gurpreet Singh from California, USA, for hurting religious sentiments of the community and disturbing peace.
Dua, in his complaint, said Gurpreet has publicly disrespected the Holy Bible by calling it a hoax and has dismissed Christian customs and rituals as fake practices. He added Singh’s remarks have caused significant distress among Christians of various denominations, including Catholics, Pentecostals and Protestants.
The community has requested the police to take immediate and appropriate legal action against Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra