Christian community seeks action against US-based godman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Albert Dua, representing the Christian community here, has written a complaint to the Commissioner of Police against a godman Gurpreet Singh from California, USA, for hurting religious sentiments of the community and disturbing peace.

Dua, in his complaint, said Gurpreet has publicly disrespected the Holy Bible by calling it a hoax and has dismissed Christian customs and rituals as fake practices. He added Singh’s remarks have caused significant distress among Christians of various denominations, including Catholics, Pentecostals and Protestants.

The community has requested the police to take immediate and appropriate legal action against Singh.

