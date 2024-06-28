CICU holds event to mark MSME Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) today hosted a special event to mark International MSME Day, highlighting the vital role of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in driving growth, innovation and job creation.

The event, held at CICU Focal Point Complex, brought together industry leaders, policymakers and financial institutions to discuss strategies for supporting MSMEs and advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The keynote address was delivered by Ishita Thaman, Deputy Director of MSME, Ludhiana.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.