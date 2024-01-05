City man appointed president of CBPF

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 4

Ravi Kumar Parashar of Ludhiana has been appointed president of the Canada Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (CBPF) by Datuk Paul Chua, international president of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF). He is the first India-born bodybuilding and physique fitness trainer to hold this esteemed position in Canada. In the press note issued by the world federation, Chua expressed hope that with Ravi’s experience of over 37 years at the helm, aspiring athletes would be benefited in each province of Canada.

Talking to The Tribune over phone, Ravi, now settled in Calgary Alberta, Canada, a postgraduate in fitness and physique sports has been contributing to its promotion, said he owes his success to his mentors, Randhir Hastir and elder brother Deepak Parashar, who guided and supported him.

“I am committed towards WBPF and will contribute my best in sending teams to the world championships and invitational tournaments,” added Ravi.

Meanwhile, the bodybuilding fraternity back in the city celebrated Ravi’s appointment. Libra Health Club, where Ravi used to impart fitness training to the athletes, was alive with celebrations today as it was decorated and sweets were distributed. Officials at the club wished Ravi success in his new role.

