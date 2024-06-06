City’s Priyansh bags AIR 429 in NEET

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 5

Priyansh Aggarwal of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, has done the city proud by securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 429 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), the results of which were declared yesterday. The test is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) annually, and Aggarwal scored 710 out of 720 marks.

Toppers wish to become surgeons Priyansh Aggarwal wants to be a neurosurgeon. He scored 360 marks in biology and 175 each in physics and chemistry.

His choices to pursue MBBS are AIIMs in Jodhpur, Rishikesh, or Vardhman Jain College in Delhi. Priyansh is also a national-level gymnast.

Sanyam Nohria clinched platinum appreciation by scoring 700/720, securing an AIR of 1,809.

Nohria wishes to become an oncologist and aid society in the fight against cancer.

Nohria was also this year's topper in AISSCE from her school.

Rudra Gupta and Parneet Kaur Grewal scored 657/720 and 606/720, respectively.

Many other students scored 705 marks and got different ranks: Advik Garg (AIR 962), Tripti Jain (AIR 1009), Sukhdeep Kaur Purba (AIR 1036), Kaavin Bagai (AIR 1217) and Barisha Garg (AIR 1359).

Students of BCM Arya also put up a commendable performance in the NEET examination. Eleven students of the school, including Moksh Sharma, Dipinder Singh, Ishnoor Kaur, Sargun Kaur, Mitali, Yashika Jiya Goel, Japnoor Kaur, Divanshi Jindal, Ishmeeet Kaur and Shruti, passed the test with flying colours.

Meritorious Schools

Nearly 237 students from all the Meritorious Schools in Punjab have qualified for the exam. These include students from Amritsar (21), Bathinda (46), Ferozpur (27), Gurdaspur (5), Jalandhar (29), Ludhiana (30), Mohali (40), Patiala (10), Sangrur (21), Talwara (9).

