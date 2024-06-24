Ludhiana’s Reet wins gold in state chess championship

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, June 23

Reet Garcha of Ludhiana made her presence felt during the Punjab State Chess Championship held at Sangrur, recently. She clinched the gold medal in the U-17 category in her maiden attempt in the state championship.

Reet (13), a student of Class VIII at BCM Cambridge International School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, on the basis of her achievement at Sangrur, has been selected to represent Punjab in the National Chess Championship, scheduled to be held in Bihar.

Prior to this, Reet emerged champion in the open district tournament wherein she won the top honours in the U-19 group. She also fetched the title of the best female player in the Summer Special Rapid Chess Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association, earlier this month.

Continuing to perform consistently, Reet Garcha came out triumphant in the Punjab Khed Mela besides winning the title of Punjab Kesari (U-13).

Reet started getting coaching from Arvinder Preet Singh, World Amateur Chess Champion (2018) FIDE Master and instructor and president of the Ludhiana District Chess Association, only four months ago. Her stint under the mentorship of Singh has begun to produce the desired results.

“Reet is very hard working and follows a strict practice schedule for over four hours a day. She is a quick learner and has a bright future ahead her,” said Arvinder Preet Singh.

