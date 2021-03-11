Class X CBSE board exams begin today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

The board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X will start from tomorrow. Though the main stream English exam will begin from April 27, yet tomorrow students will appear for painting, gurung, tamang and sherpa exams.

The exams will be continue throughout one month. The last exam will be of information technology on May 24. In all, 21,16,209 students all over India will be appear for the second term CBSE board exams this year.

This year the exam pattern has been changed for the first time by the CBSE. Exams are conducted twice in first and the second term. The CBSE released the Class X second term exam date sheet on March 11, 2022.

Students are happy, but confused as they do not know the “result” of this year CBSE examinations. “Everything is new to us. We do not know how the board is going to add marks of both terms. But the syllabus is less in second term as much has been covered in the first term exams. We are going to give our best,” said Himanshu, a Class X student.

#cbse