Class X CBSE board exams begin today

Ludhiana, April 25
The board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X will start from tomorrow. Though the main stream English exam will begin from April 27, yet tomorrow students will appear for painting, gurung, tamang and sherpa exams.
The exams will be continue throughout one month. The last exam will be of information technology on May 24. In all, 21,16,209 students all over India will be appear for the second term CBSE board exams this year.
This year the exam pattern has been changed for the first time by the CBSE. Exams are conducted twice in first and the second term. The CBSE released the Class X second term exam date sheet on March 11, 2022.
Students are happy, but confused as they do not know the “result” of this year CBSE examinations. “Everything is new to us. We do not know how the board is going to add marks of both terms. But the syllabus is less in second term as much has been covered in the first term exams. We are going to give our best,” said Himanshu, a Class X student.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs