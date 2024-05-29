Commitments made by AAP being fulfilled, says party candidate

Ludhiana, May 28
In anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi addressed a large public meeting in Ward No. 77.
During the event, Parasharexpressed that the people of Ludhiana are completely fed up with the detrimental policies, inflation, and theatrics of the BJP-led Central Government. Simultaneously, AAP has been recognised as a party that comprehends the issues of the common man and works for public welfare. Consequently, people are actively participating in meetings and other election programmes.
The commitments made by the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2022 elections are progressively being fulfilled, and the outstanding promises will also be honoured soon. Efforts are underway to fulfil them.
“The Central Government has consistently shown a biased attitude towards Punjab and has failed to grant the state its rightful entitlements. Therefore, it is vital for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates to enter Parliament to advocate for Punjab's rights and support Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. I urge you to stand by me on June 1 and we will collaborate for the progress of Ludhiana,” he said.
