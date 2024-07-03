Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has directed the officials concerned to complete all pending works at the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31.

Presiding over the meeting with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health, Airports Authority of India (AAI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Drainage and representatives from the contractual company, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to accelerate the pace of the ongoing work to construct apron and taxiway on the Indian Air Force (IAF) campus.

She asked them to ensure the completion of these works as soon as possible. She was told that the works, including the construction of internal roads, public health services, campus lighting, terminal building, substation, toilet block and parking, had already been completed.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also conducted a joint meeting with IAF officials at the site to expedite coordination among all agencies while balancing security concerns as well.

Sakshi asked the department heads to give topmost priority to the completion of the remaining works.

She also held talks with the PWD officials and representatives from the contractual firm over the safety and structural integrity of the building to ensure they could withstand vagaries of weather. She ordered them to submit a safety certificate after conducting the assessment study.

Sakshi discussed operationalisation preparatory protocols and checklists with the officials from the AAI regarding the shifting of the base from Sahnewal to Halwara once the new international airport commences operations.

She expressed hope that the new airport will be an economic catalyst, which would boost industrial growth, export, employment, real estate and other sectors in the industrial and financial capital of the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.