Confident of decisive mandate after first 2 phases, says Jairam Ramesh

Ludhiana, May 25
Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in charge of Communication All India Congress Committee and Member of Parliament, addressed a press today in Ludhiana and expressed confidence in the Indian National Congress and its allies within the INDIA coalition.
“Following the first two phases of elections held on April 19 and April 27, trends indicate a strong public inclination towards supporting the Congress Party and its partners, pointing towards a decisive victory on June 4,” he said.
He further said that Congress has highlighted five core guarantees aimed at addressing societal concerns, focusing on women, youth, farmers, laborers, and equitable distribution of resources.
“We are committed to implement a special law for MSP, increasing it to 1.5 times the total cost of production based on Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. Congress assures of waiving farmers’ loans, contrasting with the government’s waiver of loans for 21 corporate entities worth INR 16 trillion over the past decade,” he said.
He further added that they will conduct a caste census and provide constitutional protection for states exceeding the 50% reservation cap, as seen in Tamil Nadu.
