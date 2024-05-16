Congress ahead of others: Warring

Ludhiana, May 15
Punjab Congress president and party’s candidate from Ludhiana seat, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, today said unlike the “fake and false promises” of the BJP and the AAP, the Congress has a proven record of launching welfare schemes that directly benefit the poor and the needy.
Addressing multiple public meetings during his campaign tour here today, Warring said the Congress has promised a revolutionary “poverty alleviation scheme” for the entire country, under which every poor family, irrespective of the caste it belongs to whether Dalit, backwards or poor from general castes, will receive Rs 8,500 every month. He said during his campaign, he did not feel any contest with anyone as Congress is far ahead of others. He said the Congress does not play any religious, divisive or deceptive politics like the BJP, the SAD and the AAP.
