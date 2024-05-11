Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

Amid enthusiastic crowds and fervent supporters at Jagraon, Punjab Congress president and party’s candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today embarked on a journey across various villages, connecting directly with the electorate and understanding their concerns.

Warring’s campaign resonated with the people of Jagraon, as he addressed critical issues plaguing the region and offered comprehensive solutions. With an unwavering commitment to grassroots development, Warring emphasised the importance of inclusive growth, promising to be a vocal advocate for the constituents’ rights and aspirations.

Highlighting the dismal state of healthcare, education, law and order, and farmer support in Punjab, Warring called out the AAP for its failure to deliver on its promises. He urged the electorate to see through the facade of misinformation and stand united in demanding accountability from those in power.

He said that unlike the BJP which always fights elections on sectarian and divisive issues, Congress was fighting these elections on real issues concerning people, like rising prices and rising unemployment.

Addressing a series of public meetings and during his interactions here today, he said, the unemployment in the country is at its highest in 45 years.

