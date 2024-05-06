Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 5

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has been camping in the city to take on turncoat Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Addressing a press conference here today, Bajwa said the state Congress as well as people of the city would teach the BJP candidate from Ludhiana, Bittu, a lesson because of his treason.

“I am camping in Ludhiana to take on this traitor,” he said.

“In March 2022, I resigned from the Rajya Sabha before the completion of my term and my main aim behind the decision was that I wanted to dedicate the last phase of life to my state and serve the people of Punjab. Bittu challenged me to fight the elections from here but I had already announced that I won’t be fighting the poll otherwise I would have accepted his challenge,” he said.

He said whenever any small wrestler used to challenge legend Dara Singh, he used to say that he should first have a fight with his brother and if he was able to defeat him, he can have a fight with him. Bajwa promised Bittu that the party would bring such a candidate to Ludhiana who would defeat Bittu and Raja Warring had been fielded by the party.

“I wanted to tell Bittu that I have shifted my base here. Ludhiana is the central place and I will be travelling from here wherever I want to go for campaigning and will come back to the city by evening,” the Congress leader said.

He said the Congress always had a stronghold in Ludhiana and they had confidence that Warring would win from here.

When asked why so many leaders were joining the BJP, Bajwa alleged that the BJP was adopting carrot and stick and carrot policy in which stick was the Vigilance Bureau and carrot is money.

“Bittu is known due to his grandfather, who was a Congress leader, and after his assassination, many members of the family were accommodated in the party. He has been thankless and deserted the party which was like his mother,” he said.

When asked about Bittu’s role in getting a case registered by the Vigilance Bureau against Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Bajwa said there is no second opinion on it. “Bittu still talks to Bhagwant Mann four times a day and the fact that he got the case registered is an open secret now,” he said.

