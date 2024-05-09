Congress will provide guaranteed job to every fresh graduate: Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Punjab Congress president and party’s candidate from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said today the Congress neither divides people in the name of religion or caste, nor does it dole out ‘jumlas’ to mislead people during the elections.

He said the Congress only promises and delivers things, which directly touch people’s lives.

Warring said the Congress government would bring in a scheme for guaranteed employment, under ‘pehli naukri pakki’ in which all fresh graduates and diploma holders would get one-year apprenticeship with a guaranteed income of Rs 1 lakh for one year.

Addressing a series of public meetings during his campaign here today, Warring said there were 70 crore unemployed people in the country right now. He added that at present, unemployment in the country was at its highest in the past 45 years.

He pointed out Punjab was no exception, rather, it was the worst hit as lakhs of youth from the state were migrating to different countries after selling off their precious possessions.

The PCC president reminded BJP leaders that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year, which should have made it 20 crore jobs by now.

