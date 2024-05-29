Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

Punjab Congress president and party candidate from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today asserted that the Congress will substantially improve upon the winning margin from here in 2019.

Appealing to the people of Ludhiana to vote for the party, he said the people here have always stood by the Congress, whosoever came and contested for the party from here and hoped that the trend will continue this time also with an improved margin.

Warring was campaigning in the Gill assembly segment today. Later, he led an impressive roadshow in the Jawahar Nagar area of the city, where thousands of people joined him.

He expressed confidence that the Congress, insisting on the party and not himself, will win Ludhiana this time by at least two lakh votes. “Please note I am insisting that it will be the Congress party and not me, as individuals do not matter, it is the party that matters,” Warring said, while clarifying that he was a humble soldier of the party deputed here to fight the battle and win it for the party to serve the people.

He said the Congress had got 3.83 lakh votes in 2019, while Simarjit Singh Bains who stood second had polled 3.07 lakh votes. “With Bains having joined the Congress and merged his LIP with the Congress, it makes it a total of 6.90 lakh votes,” he pointed out, while expressing confidence that the Congress lead over its nearest rival this time will be of over 2 lakh votes. “Take it in writing from me,” Warring remarked.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress