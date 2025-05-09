DT
PT
Cops open fire in self-defence after cornered by smuggler's kin

Cops open fire in self-defence after cornered by smuggler’s kin

Accused already booked by Dakha police
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:33 AM May 09, 2025 IST
Tension arose due to police action during a marriage ceremony at Kotli village near Dakha on Tuesday night. The police had gone to arrest Gurvinder Singh, an accused absconding in a drug case when the smuggler’s kin cornered the police party. To save their skin, cops fired several shots in the air. In the melee, the drug smuggler managed to escape from the spot.

As per information, Gurvinder was booked at the Dakha police station on April 8, along with two other accused Akashdeep Singh of Kotli village and Harwinder Singh of Mullanpur. The two accused were arrested while Gurvinder remained at large. Intoxicating capsules and tablets were seized from those arrested.

A police party had gone to arrest Gurvinder at his house in Kotli village, where a marriage function of the accused was going on. When the police party reached the spot and started searching for him, family members of the accused managed to corner the police party. Cops had to fire shots in the air in self defence. The DSP added that the accused managed to slip from the house. A fresh case has been registered.

tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper