Cotton factory owners, ginners express concern as area under crop decreases

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 25

This year, the area under cotton cultivation has fallen below one lakh hectares while the state government was targeting to increase the area to two lakh hectares.

Punjab Cotton Factories and Ginners Association is demanding establishment of a Cotton Development Board in Punjab to systematically address the various issues affecting the state’s cotton industry

Of late, the crop has been facing pink bollworm and whitefly infestations, which has eventually led to a decrease in the area under cotton cultivation.

Cotton factories and ginners in the state have been facing tough challenges due to this and demand that a Cotton Development Board be established in Punjab to systematically address and resolve various issues affecting the state’s cotton industry. This will lead to streamlining of efforts and provide targeted solutions to bolster the sector.

An interaction was organised between the Punjab Cotton Factories and Ginners Association and scientists from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) under the chairmanship of Dr SS Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, today.

The meeting aimed to address pressing issues faced by the cotton industry in Punjab.

The delegation from the association included notable members such as Bhagwan Bansal, president; Janak Raj Goel, vice-president; Pappi Aggarwal, director, and Kailash Garg, vice-president of the Punjab Cotton Factories and Ginners Association, Bathinda. The group expressed concerns over several key issues impacting cotton cultivation in the region. Scientists from PAU and Regional Research Stations in Bathinda and Faridkot were also present.

Among the primary challenges highlighted were the decline in cotton acreage due to pink bollworm infestations, the inconsistent supply of high-quality seeds and pesticides, the need for timely canal water availability, and the rising costs associated with cotton picking. The delegation also stressed the urgency for early access to pink bollworm-resistant transgenic cotton hybrids/varieties.

In response, Dr Gosal gave the assurance that the PAU is conducting trials to evaluate new transgenic cotton varieties resistant to pink bollworm. He emphasised the extensive research and extension activities being undertaken by PAU, including close collaborations with Punjab’s farmers. Dr Gosal also highlighted the critical need for support from the cotton industry to bolster ongoing research at PAU.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, said that PAU rigorously evaluates and recommends suitable Bt cotton hybrids annually, tailored for the cotton-growing regions of the state. He underscored the importance of cultivating these recommended hybrids to enhance productivity and effectively combat problems related to pests.

