Couple among three nabbed with ganja

Ludhiana, July 2
The Police Division 8 today claimed to have nabbed three persons, including a couple, and seized one kg of ganja from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Suraj Ram, his wife Sangeeta and Vikram Kumar, alias Bhola, all residents of Civil Lines.
SHO inspector Balwinder Kaur in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the suspects were on the way to deliver ganja to their clients. Following which, the police laid a naka at a strategic point where two persons, riding a Honda Activa scooter (PB10HF7250), Suraj and Vikram, were stopped for checking. Later during search, ganja was recovered from them.
She said wife of Suraj was also arrested in the case as during the questioning of the suspects, Suraj confessed that his wife was also involved in drug smuggling.
“Now we would seek police remand of the trio. Even links of the suspects are also being checked in the ongoing probe,” the SHO added.
