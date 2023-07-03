Couple dies of snakebite in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, July 3
A couple died of snakebite in a village on the outskirts of the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road here, police said on Monday.
Sushil (38) and his wife Lalitha Devi (35) were bitten by a snake while they were sleeping in their house on Sunday night, they said.
However, their two-and-half-year-old son, who was also sleeping with them, escaped unharmed, police said.
The couple, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as labourers in a dairy unit here and had come to Ludhiana a fortnight ago, they said.
