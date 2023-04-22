Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

On Friday, four patients suffering from Covid were on ventilator support. All patients belong to Ludhiana. It was last on March 15, 2022, that one patient was on ventilator support. In Ludhiana district, there are 21 ventilators in the government sector while 256 are in private.

Meanwhile, 16 patients suffering from Covid are admitted to hospitals at present, of which five are admitted to government hospitals and the rest to private ones. The total capacity of isolation wards in government hospitals is 309 while private hospitals have 2,066.

In Ludhiana district, 43 persons tested positive for Covid on Friday. Those who tested positive include 12 persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, 17 diagnosed during OPD visits, two antenatal care patients, one undertrial, two healthcare workers and nine persons are still being traced by the Health Department.

The positivity rate was 3.93 per cent and there were 206 active cases in the district today.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,121 persons have tested positive and 3,023 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Friday, 1,069 samples were sent for testing which include 728 RT-PCR and 341 antigen samples.