Crane crushes man to death, video viral

Ludhiana, June 28

A resident of Purana Bazaar, Sahnewal, was crushed to death by a rashly driven crane on Machhiwara Road, Kohara on Thursday. The CCTV footage, which shows that the deceased was hit from behind, has gone viral on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Vicky, and used to work in a factory on Machhiwara Road.

Deceased’s brother, Harvinder Singh, said Gurdeep was working in the factory on Thursday and needed some goods. So he went to the factory to handover the same to Gurdeep. After receiving the items, when Gurdeep was returning to the factory, a speeding crane came from behind and hit Gurdeep.

The errant driver fled after the incident. Gurdeep was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Deceased’s brother said the driver was reportedly drunk.

Gurdeep is survived by two children and his financial condition of the family is not good, Harvinder said.

Investigating officer ASI Jaswinder Singh said after registering a case against the accused driver, efforts are being made to arrest the driver at the earliest.

