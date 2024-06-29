Crane crushes man to death, video viral

Ludhiana, June 28
A resident of Purana Bazaar, Sahnewal, was crushed to death by a rashly driven crane on Machhiwara Road, Kohara on Thursday. The CCTV footage, which shows that the deceased was hit from behind, has gone viral on social media.
The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Vicky, and used to work in a factory on Machhiwara Road.
Deceased’s brother, Harvinder Singh, said Gurdeep was working in the factory on Thursday and needed some goods. So he went to the factory to handover the same to Gurdeep. After receiving the items, when Gurdeep was returning to the factory, a speeding crane came from behind and hit Gurdeep.
The errant driver fled after the incident. Gurdeep was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Deceased’s brother said the driver was reportedly drunk.
Gurdeep is survived by two children and his financial condition of the family is not good, Harvinder said.
Investigating officer ASI Jaswinder Singh said after registering a case against the accused driver, efforts are being made to arrest the driver at the earliest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul