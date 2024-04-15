CSC official booked for violating poll code

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 14

The Chhapar Chowki police have booked an organiser of Common Services Centre (CSC), Ghungrana, for allegedly violating guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI) by allegedly organising a camp for providing facilities under Prime Minister Nidhi Yojna at Panchayat Ghar at Chhapar village in Ludhiana district.

The suspect, identified as Lovepreet Singh, was booked on the recommendation of Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM Ludhiana (West) following a written complaint by Harnek Singh Sekhon of Chhapar village, who is also Chairman of the Market Committee Mullanpur Dakha.

Perusal of an FIR registered at Jodhan police station under Section 188 of IPC revealed that the complainant had sought action against some persons who had allegedly organised a special camp at Panchayat Ghar Chhapar on March 28 for facilitating distribution of facilities under PM Nidhi Yojna in violation of ECI enforced model code of conduct (MCC).

Verification by a Flying Squad Team revealed that Lovepreet Singh had committed contempt of the lawful authority of civil servants by organising a special camp at a public place without approval from the competent authority while the model code of conduct was in force.

“Wide this letter, it is recommended that action should be taken against Lovepreet Singh CSC (Common Services Centre),” read the concluding part of the orders of the ARO-cum SDM-Ludhiana (West) sent to the police.

Sekhon urged the authorities concerned to initiate action against those persons too who had facilitated the organisation of the camp.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi