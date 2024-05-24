DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

Tribune News Service

In a proactive initiative under disaster management, the school conducted a mock drill focusing on the ‘hydrant system’ and ‘portable fire extinguishers’. The drill aimed to enhance safety and security protocols by training all the staff members, including teaching, non-teaching, and grade D employees. Madan Lal Sharma (Incharge of Safety and Security) said the drill highlighted the school’s commitment to ensure a safe environment for all stakeholders through regular training and awareness programmes. The principal, Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, emphasised the importance of vigilance and preparedness. She said, “We can avoid danger with alertness and basic training.”

Sacred Heart Convent International

The school campus lit up with celebratory joy as Cambridge International Education declared the board results for the AS Level and IGCSE examinations on May 23. The school set an academic milestone in 2023 with the inception of the AS Levels. A batch of 10 students, through their hard work, set a benchmark of excellence by attaining 13 A grades in their maiden attempt at the AS Level examinations. Rayaan Gupta (94?) and Priyanandini Gupta (92%) enthralled everyone with a perfect A grade sheet. Class 10 IGCSE students continued the success streak for another year and bagged 86 A* grades, 61 A grades, and 6 ICE distinctions. The scorecard exuded brilliance with a perfect score of all 7 students getting A* grades in ICT, 17 A* and 11 A grades in math, 13 A* and 7 A grades in physics, 11 A* and 8A in chemistry, 7 A* and 2 A grades in business studies, 6 A* and 6 A grades in economics, and 1 A* and 11 A grades in English. Aryan Gupta topped the school with 95 per cent in the science stream, and Aarnav Cheema, with 94 per cent has the second position. In the commerce stream, Ayman Duggal stood first with 92 per cent followed by Hridaansh Makkar in second with 91 per cent. Sukhmeen Kaur (89?) amazed everyone with her impressive array of 6 A* and 1 A. Samaira Singh (89?) also adorned the merit scroll with 5 A* and 3 A grades. The school manager, Sr Chantal, the principal, Sr Shanthi Dsouza, and the vice principal, Sr Sabina Oliviera, congratulated the students for their commendable accomplishments, encouraging them to embrace academic opportunities with renewed determination.

BCM Arya International

The school produced meritorious results in the IGCSE, AS, and A-Level Cambridge Board Examinations 2023-24. A total of 25 students appeared in the IGCSE and secured 20 A* and 30 A grades. Gravleen Kaur and Tanvi secured 5A*, Kavish Mittal scored 4A*, and Anushka scored 2A*, respectively. Deevanshu and Jaizleen secured 4 A grades each. The AS Level students secured a total of 18 A grades in various subjects. Ishmeet Kaur and Mansimar scored 4 a^ (the highest grade), followed by Srishtiand Tanveen Kaur, who got 3 a’s. A-level students performed par excellence and brought laurels to the school by amassing 4 A* and 9 A grades. Easht Modi and Maheen scored 2A* and 2A’s, respectively.

Family Day commemorated

To make the students understand the importance of family members and support, BCM Arya International commemorated Family Day for parents of Pre-EY and EY-1. The family members performed under various themes. LA FAMILLE — the family day commenced with the customary lighting of the ceremonial lamp by various dignitaries and the school management. The event featured a presentation of retro themes, musical performances, and dance that won the hearts of the audience.

