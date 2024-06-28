DC holds meeting on housing for labour

Ludhiana, June 27
DC Sakshi Sawhney met the stakeholders for providing housing to the labour working in different industrial houses across the district. Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and senior officers from the Railways also attended the meeting. It was discussed in the meeting that for the widening of the railway line near Dhuri line area, as many as 31 houses were coming in the way. MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina suggested the MC should allot residential flats in Giaspura and Dhandari areas to affected families. The MC would submit a proposal in this regard to the government.
