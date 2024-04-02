DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1

District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney visited proposed strong rooms for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and counting centres at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday to ensure that the polling and counting processes for the Lok Sabha elections were held fairly and transparently.

Sawhney reiterated the district administration’s unwavering commitment to conduct free and secure poll. She reviewed the arrangements at these places and gave necessary directions to officials.

She said fool-proof security arrangements would be made by the district administration at these places during the polling and counting. The guidelines of the EC will be followed in letter and in spirit for strongrooms and counting centres. She also took details on CCTVs, power supply, fire-safety measures and maintenance and updating of official registers kept at venues.

The DEO also emphasised that the district administration would put in place an elaborate system of security measures and procedural checks aimed at ensuring fool-proof security of the strong rooms/counting centres. These safeguards would be implemented with the active involvement of political parties, candidates and their representatives at every stage to build their confidence in the efficacy and reliability of the electoral process. She said anyone trying to disturb the peaceful conduct of these elections would be dealt with sternly as per law.

#Lok Sabha #Punjab Agricultural University PAU