Home / Ludhiana / DC reviews preparedness for smooth conduct of bypoll

DC reviews preparedness for smooth conduct of bypoll

all teams prepared as per directions of Election Commission
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:31 AM May 09, 2025 IST
DC Himanshu Jain holds a meeting with nodal officers and assistant nodal officers to review all arrangements for the byelection in Ludhiana (W) constituency.
In the wake of the forthcoming Ludhiana (West) bypoll, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Jain has directed the nodal officers/assistant nodal officers that all arrangements, preparedness and mechanism should be put in place well in time to ensure smooth conduct of the bypoll.

Reviewing the ongoing preparedness with all officers concerned here at the District Administrative Complex, Jain said that various activities would be undertaken across the district in the coming days, so that all teams should be prepared as per the directions of the Election Commission with strict monitoring and implementation of all procedures. He also reviewed the structure and functioning of different committees, besides giving requisite directions to ensure smoothness and effectiveness in the conduct of elections.

Jain also pointed out that the manpower management committee assessed the entire requirement of manpower in the district for the conduct of the elections. The EVM management committee will ensure proper storage, security, availability and checking of EVMs, including overall monitoring.

Similarly, the nodal officer for implementing the code of conduct will ensure that all instructions of the EC to be followed in letter and spirit. Likewise, the nodal officer for law and order, vulnerability mapping and security development plan will ensure daily law and order report, besides ensuring coordination with the district police for the requisite arrangements. The media certification and monitoring committee will disseminate information, instructions to be issued from time to time, briefs, press notes, etc. for the information of general masses.

Besides taking stock of other preparedness, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the management of transport, training and material, expenditure monitoring, SVEEP activities, ballot papers, availability of facilities for persons with disabilities, helpline and redress of complaints.

