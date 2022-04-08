Deceased's mother writes to CM with her blood

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 7

An indefinite protest by activists of various farmers and labours unions and NGOs demanding immediate arrest of accused police officials and others booked on the charges of culpable homicide and illegal detention of Kulwant Kaur, 37, who died in December last year, entered 17th day today.

Activists are holding protest outside the city police station in Jagraon.Today, the deceased’s mother Surinder Kaur (75), who has been sitting on hunger strike since March 30, wrote a letter with her blood addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The letter was handed over to the Jagraon MLA, Saravjit Kaur Manuke. The MLA assured that she would bring matter into the notice of the CM and the DGP to ensure justice for family.

“Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears of cops and politicians. Now, I hope letter written with my blood will convince the CM to order immediate arrest of police officials booked in the case,” alleged Surinder.

On December 11 last year, the Jagraon police had registered a case against then SHO, Gurinder Singh Bal (now DSP), then ASI Rajvir Singh (now SI), sarpanch Harjit Singh and panch Dhyan Singh. In today’s protest the vice-chairman, Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes, Gyan Chand, assured deceased’s mother that he would summon police officials to ensure arrest of the accused. —