DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Ludhiana, May 26

In a powerful show of support, small meetings for Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring transformed into massive rallies across Ludhiana West, Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar as people came out in large numbers to back him.

Warring vehemently criticised demonetisation, asserting: “The sole aim of the policy was to immortalise Narendra Modi’s name.”

He condemned the move as a monumental mistake, highlighting that on November 8, 2016, 86 per cent of the country’s currency was rendered worthless under the pretense of eradicating black money and counterfeit notes. The decision, he argued, caused widespread upheaval across the nation’s social, political and economic landscape.

The Congress leader criticised the expenditure of over Rs 20,000 crore on the new Parliament building, arguing that it reflects Prime Minister Modi’s desire to leave a personal legacy rather than addressing pressing national issues. He contends that the funds could have been better spent on critical areas such as healthcare, education and poverty alleviation.

Warring underscored profound repercussions on small and medium enterprises, stating, “The majority of micro industry workers relocated to their hometowns. From the bicycle sector in Ludhiana to the brass industry in Moradabad and the diamond trade in Surat, demonetisation inflicted severe blows. Many SMEs closed down due to cash shortages for wages.

Terming his BJP rival Ravneet Singh Bittu as a “political asylum seeker” with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raja Warring said even his (Shah’s) “hand-holding” will not help the BJP candidate to overcome the 10 years of anti-incumbency and disillusionment of people, as he was certain to forfeit his security deposit on June 4.

While referring to Shah’s visit to the city to campaign for Bittu, he remarked, it is a common knowledge that Bittu all these years, even while being with the Congress, sought “political asylum” with Shah. But here nobody can save him from an imminent defeat that is steering at his face, he said.

“Will Shah make up for the lost 10 years due to absence of Bittu from Ludhiana, despite being an MP?” he asked.

