Dhillon condemns AAP candidate for ‘desecrating religious symbols’

Ludhiana, May 21
Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana Lok Sabha candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon has condemned Ashok Parashar Pappi for ‘desecrating religious symbols’. He appealed to the electorate to teach a lesson to such persons, who desecrate Gurbani and religious symbols.
While urging the people to vote for Shiromani Akali Dal’s election symbol ‘Takkadi’, he said, “Ravneet Singh Bittu has publicly threatened the farming community who opposed him, which is a very reprehensible and shameful incident and this incident reminded us of the British Raj.”
Dhillon said if such people are not stopped, they will make Punjab worse than it was during the Mughal and British.
