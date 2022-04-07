Diabetic patients keeping fast need to be extra careful, say health experts

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 6

The fasting period is going on in both Hindu and Muslim communities and many people keep fast during the period. Diabetic patients keeping Navratri or Ramadan fast need to be extra careful about medications, diet and controlling blood sugar levels.

Always talk to your doctor before you fast to understand potential risks or complications and also make yourself aware of managing diabetes and adjusting medicines.

Dr Manik Bajaj, a medicine specialist, said during the month of Ramadan, one’s eating pattern changes and it was advisable to take help of a nutritionist.

“It is important to eat healthy, avoid overeating of carbohydrates and fatty foods in meal after sunset. Include slowly absorbed foods and try not to have too many sugary and fatty foods. Always discuss your medicines with your doctor before starting a fast,” he said.

Clinical nutritionist Shilpi Grover said for those keeping Ramadan fasts, the ‘suhoor’ (pre-dawn meal) was essential and should be high on fibre, whole grain and complex carbohydrates. Drink plenty of water after ‘Iftar’ (breaking fast) and preferably break your fast with two dates and a cup of milk.

Dr Bajaj said for Navratri fast, patients were advised to take small frequent meals at the interval of three hours and choose healthier options such as fruit, buttermilk, curd or nuts. They should stay hydrated and can drink a lot of water, coconut water or buttermilk.

“Buckwheat and Ragi are ideal for people with diabetes for lunch or dinner and instead of puris, they should opt for cheela or roti and also eat a lot of green leafy salad along with it,” Shilpi said.

Tips for diabetic patients during fasting