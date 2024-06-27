Dial helpline for support: Ludhiana DC to addicts

Ludhiana, June 26
DC Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the district-level committee under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to review the efforts being made to free Ludhiana of drugs.
During the meeting, Sakshi, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said the district administration has been running a Sehyogi 24x7 helpline (0161-4257457) for drug dependents, where they can call and receive any kind of assistance in getting treatment for leaving the drugs.
She mentioned that this helpline will offer every support to them by ensuring treatment in nearby drug-de addiction/ OOAT centres.
She also asked the SDMs/ health officials to make a list of the hotspot areas witnessing a large number of drug addicts. She emphasised the need for stage plays, dramas, skits, or other sports activities to sensitise young minds to drugs in these hotspot areas.
The DC asked the Education Department to create awareness about the harmful effects of drugs in their institutions to make the district a drug-free zone. She ordered the Health Department to organise medical camps in Ludhiana and disseminate information regarding the harmful effects of drugs, OOAT, and rehab centres.
