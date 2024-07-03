District admininistration, CityNeeds launch cycle tour under ‘Wake Up Ludhiana’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

On Tuesday, the district administration and Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC), in collaboration with CityNeeds, launched a ‘green transport’ awareness ride as part of the ‘Wake Up Ludhiana’ campaign at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

Under this effort, two riders, Goldy and Dorge Sherpa, will ride mountain bikes to the world’s highest motorable road, the Khardung La at 18,383 ft, to promote green transportation and environmental awareness.

Mandeep Pahwa, Executive Director of Avon Cycles Ltd, and MC Assistant Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon flagged off the awareness ride.

The awareness ride will traverse high passes such as Zoji La (11,649 ft), Namki La (12,198 ft), Fotu La (13,479 ft), Khardung La (17,582 ft), Tang Lang La (17,480 ft), Lachung La (16,600 ft), Nakee La (15,647 ft), and conclude at Khardung La (18,383 ft).

During their one-month journey, the riders will discuss environmental protection and advocate the use of green transportation, which is beneficial to both the nature and human health.

According to officials, the district administration will also open a ‘Tree ATM’ on July 5, through which anyone can request free tree saplings. Residents can give a missed call at 7877778803 and place order through their WhatsApp.

