district admn holds ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp at Rampur

Ludhiana, July 3
Continuing the state government’s ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme, which aims to make government schemes and services more accessible, the district administration held another camp at Rampur village near Doraha in Ludhiana.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney led a team of officials from various civil and police departments to process, on-the-spot, various applications pertaining to issuance and renewal of senior citizen cards, old-age pensions, widow pensions, power load enhancements and other public delivery services.
Hartej Singh, a resident of Rampur, applied for power load enhancement and expressed gratitude for the prompt approval by PSPCL officials at the camp.
Parminder Kaur and Sadhu Singh also received approval for old-age pensions and thanked the district administration for organising the camp, making services accessible for them due to their inability to visit the local office.
Similarly, Paramjeet Kaur, a widow, obtained prompt approval for a widow pension and appreciated the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ campaign.
Meanwhile, Amolak Singh received a senior citizen card within an hour at the camp and praised the initiative.
While senior officials from different departments provided services to the people, the DC interacted with the beneficiaries and handed over the sanction letters.
She highlighted the state government’s efforts in conducting special camps to ensure the benefits of government services and schemes reach the masses.
She underlined the importance of ensuring all eligible beneficiaries received the benefits of the government social welfare schemes and directed for 100 per cent utilisation of all government welfare schemes at such camps.
Sawhney added more such camps would be held across the district as part of the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’.
She emphasised the district administration’s commitment to providing citizen services in a smooth, hassle-free and transparent manner and stressed that the public participation in the governance process would make the services more accountable and transparent.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...